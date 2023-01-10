As ‘Happy Sad Confused’ Podcast Nears 500 Episodes, Josh Horowitz Strikes Deal With Kast Media

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast is nearing 500 episodes, having featured interviews with the likes of Daniel Craig, Adam Sandler, Henry Cavill, Tom Hanks and Mila Kunis.

Horowitz has now signed a partnership with Kast Media to market, distribute and monetize the show.

It comes as the celebrity interviewer is putting up massive numbers for recent episodes including more than 14M for a recent chat with Kate Winslet in December.

Horowitz, who covers film and TV for Paramount Global across its MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+ outlets, launched the podcast in 2014 and set it up on YouTube at the end of 2022.

It features interviews with actors and filmmakers and hosts live taping at the 92nd Street Y in New York.

Kast Media is behind podcasts such as The Sarah Silverman Podcast, Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas and The Twilight Effect.

As part of the multi-year deal, Kast Media and Horowitz are developing premium, live-streaming, and other content offerings for Happy Sad Confused’s fanbase.

Happy Sad Confused is produced by Horowitz and executive produced by Scott Porch and Kristian Harloff for Big IP Media.

“Happy Sad Confused began as a passion project and as a way for me to engage with the actors and filmmakers I admire in sometimes deep, sometimes silly, and most importantly always entertaining conversations,” Horowitz said. “Kast Media is the perfect home for bringing this show to a passionate and larger pop culture-obsessed audience.”

“Josh brings a compelling perspective and flavor to the world of entertainment and culture. His interviews are disarmingly fun and unassuming – his secret sauce – allowing him to pull insights from his celebrity guests you can’t find in other interviews,” added Colin Thomson, CEO of Kast Media. “A true conversationalist in the purest sense, Happy Sad Confused is a strong fit with Kast’s continued focus on immersive reporting and storytelling, and we’re thrilled to be launching this partnership together.”