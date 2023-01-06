Skip to main content
‘Sex Education‘ Star Aimee Lou Wood Excels At Life In Awards-Season Movie ’Living’ – Q&A

Hanif Kureishi Suffers Potentially Crippling Fall In Rome; ‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ Oscar Nominee Details Waking Up In “Pool Of Blood”

A currently crippling fall may see Hanif Kureishi unable to walk or “ever be able to hold a pen.”

In a series of social media posts today, the My Beautiful Laundrette scribe detailed how a moment of dizziness in Rome on December 26 led to a near death experience. “I believed I was dying,” the 1986 Oscar nominee wrote on Twitter Friday. “I believed I had three breaths left.”

“I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call or feed myself,” Kureishi said, stating he’s had “minor improvements” since a spine operation in recent days.

In a moving and explicit thread, the acclaimed playwright, author and screenplay writer said that he had been watching a soccer match between Premier League rivals Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital when he began to feel sick and went down:

Best known on this side of the Atlantic for the 1985 Stephen Frears directed and Daniel Day-Lewis led cross cultural love story of Laundrette and the 1993 David Bowie starring and soundtracked Buddha of Suburbia TV series, Kureishi remains in a hospital in Rome.

Nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar back in the Reagan and Thatcher Era, the prodigious Kureishi won the prestigious Whitebread Book Award (now termed the Costa Book Awards) for a debut novel in 1990 for Buddha of Suburbia A critical chronicler of British cultural, economic and racial realities, the South London born Kureishi was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008.

