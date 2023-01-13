Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC Show To End As NBC News Now Expands Her Streaming Program

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC show will end next month as she expands her daily NBC News Now program by an hour.

That move is part of a series of lineup changes MSNBC announced on Thursday. Chris Jansing will add an hour to her anchoring duties, as Chris Jansing Reports expands to two hours from 1 PM ET to 3 PM ET. Katy Tur Reports will move to 3 PM.

Meanwhile, Jose Diaz-Balart’s show will move back an hour to 11 AM ET, with a rotating lineup of hosts at 10 AM until a permanent anchor is named. Andrea Mitchell Reports will remain at noon ET.

The changes will take place on Feb. 13.

Jackson launched Hallie Jackson Reports on MSNBC in September, 2021, and previously anchored MSNBC Live at 10 AM starting in 2016.

She launched Hallie Jackson Now on NBC News Now in November, 2021, doing double duty as the network expanded its programming on the streaming network.

Other changes are being made to the weekend schedule, with Katie Phang beginning live programming at 8 AM ET. Jonathan Capehart’s show will be featured on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 AM ET, and Ali Velshi will anchor on both days from 10 AM to noon. The changes will start on Feb. 18. Variety first reported on the latest changes.

Rival CNN announced an overhaul of its daytime lineup earlier this week, with a three-anchor format in three hour blocks of morning and afternoon shows.

Earlier on Thursday, NBC News and MSNBC underwent a series of layoffs, impacting a “double digit” number of staffers out of 3,500 employees, according to a source. The job reductions were said to be scattered across the networks and due to targeted programming and editorial changes, according to the source.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones wrote in a memo to employees that the changes will “strengthen our lineup and better position the network for future success.”

Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of NBC News Now, wrote to employees, “Over the last year, Hallie has developed a loyal audience with her fast-paced newscast that kicks off our live primetime block. This new development is a natural extension for Hallie as she expands her role more broadly at NBC News.”

