Halle Berry Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed iconic actress, producer and director Halle Berry, who to this day, remains the only Black winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The trailblazer won the prize for her performance opposite Billy Bob Thornton in the 2001 Marc Forster drama Monster’s Ball, with her role also garnering her Best Actress awards from the Berlin Film Festival, the Screen Actors Guild and the National Board of Review.

Over the course of her more than three decades in Hollywood, Berry has featured in such major franchises as X-Men, Kingsman, John Wick and James Bond, working with a who’s who of talent while appearing in films of every imaginable genre — from thrillers like Gothika, Perfect Stranger and The Call, to dramas like Things We Lpost in the Fire, sci-fi epics like the Wachowskis’ Cloud Atlas, action-comedies including The Last Boy Scout, and rom-coms like Boomerang with Eddie Murphy.

Other notable film credits include Kings with Daniel Craig, Bulworth with Warren Beatty, Losing Isaiah opposite Jessica Lange, Executive Decision with Kurt Russell, the live-action version of The Flintstones from Universal, Strictly Business, and Swordfish with John Travolta and Hugh Jackman.

While Berry is best known for her work on the film side, she’s also had her TV efforts recognized with top honors, most recently notching Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her work in the Oprah Winfrey-produced ABC TV movie, Their Eyes Were Watching God. She prior to that won an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image Award for her performance in HBO’s TV movie, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, from director Martha Coolidge.

Berry most recently made her directorial debut with the Netflix drama Bruised, which hit #1 in its first week in the U.S. and charted simultaneously at #2 on its Top 10 Global English Film List, hitting #1 in a total of 21 countries. The film in which she also stars had her playing Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter who must fight a rising star in the sport, while journeying to become the mother her child deserves.

Berry will next be seen in the Netflix action-thriller The Union (formerly titled Our Man from Jersey) with Mark Wahlberg and J.K. Simmons.

The multi-hyphenate is known outside of film and TV for her work with a range of organizations in the philanthropic arena, focused on women and children and underserved communities. Berry is an active supporter and chair member of the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, an organization founded in 1980 to assist victims of domestic violence and change the pattern of abuse in the lives of women and children. Other organizations she’s supported include Love Our Children USA, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Stand Up to Cancer, and Black Lives Matter, to name a few.

Berry continues to be represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.