‘Grown-ish’ Star Trevor Jackson Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Trevor Jackson, known for his role as Aaron Jackson, the male lead opposite Yara Shahidi on Freefom’s Grown-ish, has signed with APA for representation.

Jackson’s Aaron Jackson character was introduced as a recurring guest star in mothership ABC series Black-ish. He has been with the spinoff Grown-ish since its launch. The series is now airing its fifth season and has been renewed for Season 6.

The rising actor previously starred as the lead in Sony Pictures’ remake of 1972 blaxploitation cult classic, Superfly alongside the late Michael K. Williams.

Jackson is also an accomplished musical artist and is set for a 26-state tour with fellow APA client Eric Bellinger on his headlining “Obsession Tour“ which kicks off February 2 in Seattle and wraps up in Las Vegas April 1st. Jackson will be supporting his latest EP, “Show Me Diamonds.”

Jackson’s career began with a three-year stint as Young Simba in Disney’s Tony Award-winning Broadway National tour of The Lion King. In 2016, Jackson landed a series regular role on the second season of John Ridley’s Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated drama series, American Crime, alongside Regina King and Andre Benjamin. The following year, he played Zurich Condoll in Netflix’s Burning Sands, along with Trevante Rhodes and Alfre Woodard. The film made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

As a musical artist, Jackson released Rough Drafts Pt. 1 in 2018 and Rough Drafts Pt. 2 in 2019, which included the hit single, “Right Now.” Following Rough Drafts Pt.1 & 2, Jackson embarked on the sold-out five-city RD2 tour.

Jackson is managed by Entertainment 360 and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Jackson comes to APA from CAA and joins recently signed fellow APA clients William H. Macy, Donnie Yen, Maria Bello, Regina Hall, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ken Jeong, Mark Maron, Michael Rainey Jr., Russell Hornsby and Michael Cera, among others.