‘Grey’s Anatomy‘: More Details About Meredith’s Seattle Farewell Revealed, New Promo For Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode As Series Regular Released

ABC has released more information and a new promo for Grey’s Anatomy‘s Feb 23 winter return, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which will mark Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) departure from Grey Sloan Memorial.

In the episode, written by Grey’s executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and directed by series’ executive producer Debbie Allen, it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question.

“Sometimes change is good, sometimes change is everything,” Meredith says in the voiceover for the promo.

And when she is toasted by her colleagues on her final day at the hospital, she deadpans, “You know I probably will be back next week.”

There isn’t much revealed about what else happens to Meredith on her “big last day” but from the smiles on both her and Nick’s (Scott Speedman) faces as they walk away from each other — she with a carryon, he with a backpack — it is clear that whatever confrontation they have ends pretty amicably. (This may be the last we see of Nick as Speedman, a series regular last season, is recurring this season.)

It has been revealed on the show in the last two episodes that Meredith has decided to move with her children to Boston, which has become a Grey’s outpost, with Jackson, April and Koracick all there. Meredith accepted a job offer by Jackson to work on Alzheimer’s research.

As Deadline revealed in August, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy this season to eight episodes as she segues to doing new projects, starting with a Hulu limited series which she is starring in and executive producing.

Pompeo is expected to return for Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 19 finale. She remains an executive producer and will provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. Like other prominent former cast members, including Jesse Williams (Jackson), Pompeo could continue to make appearances on the series beyond this season, I hear. She may also continue to do the series’ voiceover.

In anticipation of Pompeo’s departure as Grey’s title character, the series this fall introduced a new group of interns in its biggest cast infusion to date. The move, which has been received well by fans, makes a record 20th season of TV’s longest-running medical drama likely. On Grey’s studio ABC Signature’s agenda, along with closing a renewal with ABC, is making new deals with a number of actors on the show whose contracts are up at the end of this season, including the last remaining original cast members, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.

ABC/Nino Muñoz

Grey’s Anatomy stars Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Benson “Blue” Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda, Niko Terho as Lucas Adams and Speedman as Nick Marsh.

The series was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Allen, Meg Marinis, Zoanne Clack and Pompeo are executive producers.