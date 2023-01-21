Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Anchors & Reporters At L.A.’s KVEA/Telemundo 52 Vote To Unionize With SAG-AFTRA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set
Read the full story

Bill Maher Debuts New ‘Real Time’ Theme Song From Green Day To Kick Off Show’s 21st Season

Real Time with Bill Maher
Screengrab from the new 'Real Time with Bill Maher' intro HBO via Twitter

The 21st season of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher began with a new, slightly more rock ‘n’ roll theme song.

“How about our new theme song from Green Day?” Maher asked the audience as he bounded onstage.

Regular listeners will recognize the theme’s usual thumping beat is now accompanied by a pulsing guitar. Gone is the guitar solo that used to wind in and out of the beat. It’s actually a much simpler tune.

Appropriate to the Tik-Tok era, the new intro is less than half as long as its predecessor, clocking in an a slim 10 seconds vs. 23 seconds for the 2017 version.

The graphic style is a fairly consistent with that of its predecessor, using negative images and splashes of color mixed with illustrations of some of Maher’s touchstones: The planet, cell phones, social media symbols, handcuffs and a skull with x’s for eyes.

The previous intro by Los Angeles–based ad agency Stun Creative was designed to portray “contrasting history” via what Communication Arts called “the neat trick of circular split-screen motifs to juxtapose historical struggles and taboos with modern realities.” You can watch it below.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad