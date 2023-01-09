‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Drops Teaser Trailer, Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ is taking a trip back in time in the first teaser trailer for its upcoming series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (above). The musical comedy is set to premiere on April 6.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place four years before the original Grease; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The prequel series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

“Our characters will get to experience from a different lens and how those experiences overlap with others with a marginalized identity,” said series creator Annabel Oakes during the show’s TCA panel on Monday. “I think we have the opportunity to represent another struggle that overlaps with things we’re dealing with today like racism.”

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes, who also serves as showrunner. Marty Bowen will executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also will executive produce, and Alethea Jones will direct the pilot plus two more episodes and will executive produce. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey will executive produce via Picturestart and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy.

The series will feature new original music, written and executive produced by Justin Tranter, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer known for albums by Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga’s and The Chicks. Jamal Sims, whose work has appeared in When the Beat Drops, 13 The Musical and RuPaul’s Drag Race, will choreograph the musical numbers for the series. Althea Jones (Made for Love, Dollface, Evil) will direct the first episode and produce.