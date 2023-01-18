Grandview Ups Shivani Doraiswami and Brennan O’Donnell To Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Management company Grandview has promoted Shivani Doraiswami and Brennan O’Donnell to manager.

“Shiv and Brennan have both worked their way up and across our company,” said Grandview Partners. “They are beloved members of our team and have exhibited the hard work, hustle, trust and creativity that we value so much.”

Doraiswami joined the company in 2019 and was most recently a media rights coordinator in the literary department. She works with a number of clients including Hayley Krischer, whose novel The Falling Girls was optioned by Fifth Season with Made Up Stories producing and writing duo Chloe Stearns and John Wynn adapting and Executive Producing the series.

Doraiswami came to Grandview by way of Automatik Entertainment, where she previously worked as an assistant to Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Prior to that, Doraiswami started off her career working in publishing at Verve.

Her other clients include Rita Cameron, author of The House Party, New York Times Bestselling author Kayla Cottingham, and Dur e Aziz Amna, who was selected as Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2022.

Doraiswami is also a member of The Salon, a coalition of South Asian executives, representatives and talent working in Hollywood.

“Grandview has supported my professional growth since day one. I’m incredibly excited to continue building my roster at this company, which has proven to be a hub for innovative and authentic storytelling,” said the Grandview partners.

O’Donnell joined the company in 2020, came to Grandview after serving as an agent trainee at WME’s Literary Department.

“I am so proud to be a part of the Grandview family and look forward to continuing to build a diverse roster of artists. Grandview has helped foster my growth since day one, and I’m incredibly grateful and thrilled to work alongside so many talented and hardworking colleagues and creators.”

O’Donnell has several clients on his roster such as Teresa Ruiz, Martha Higareda and Lihi Kornowski.