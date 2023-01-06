Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Shot Dead By Nashville SWAT In Domestic Violence Confrontation

Mark Capps, a 54-year-old veteran Nashville producer and recording engineer, was killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon in a domestic violence confrontation.

Nashville police said Capps was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway. Earlier, he was allegedly holding his wife and adult stepdaughter at gunpoint in the house.

Capps was a cowinner of the Grammy for Best Polka Album in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. His family was well-known on the Nashville music scene, including Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps.

Mark Capps shooting came just two days after his brother died, as indicated on his social media.

Capps was wanted on aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping warrants at the time of his death. Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said Capps brought his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter into their family room at gunpoint at approximately 3 a.m. and “told them if they called someone, he would kill them.

When he fell asleep, the two women escaped and went to the Hermitage precinct to file a report. The SWAT team confronted and killed him shortly after the warrants were issued at 1:55 p.m.

Capps worked with Alabama, the Dixie Chicks, Neil Diamond, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Brooks & Dunn, Barry Manilow, and many other top artists.