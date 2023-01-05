Nirvana, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick Among 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honorees

The Recording Academy announced its 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients today, with Bobby McFerrin, Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick “The Ruler,” The Supremes, and Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart making the cut.

The Lifetime awards were among the honors announced by the academy today for presentation at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony on Feb. 4 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, a day before the 65th annual Grammy Awards. In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Awards, today’s announcement includes recipients of the Trustees Award, Technical Grammy Award, and Best Song For Social Change Award.

Other honors announced today are the Trustees Award recipients, which this year includes music photographer Henry Diltz, Jazz pianist and music educator Ellis Marsalis and Stax Records founder Jim Stewart.

Receiving the awards posthumously are Kurt Cobain of Nirvana; the original Supremes line-up’s Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard; Rainey; Marsalis; and Stewart.

Also, the Technical Grammy Award Honorees this year are The Audio Engineering Society, the only professional society devoted exclusively to advancing audio technology; and Dr. Andy Hildebrand, creator of the groundbreaking Auto-Tune software program.

The Best Song For Social Change honoree will be announced at a later date.

