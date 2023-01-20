Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Melissa Etheridge, Others Remember David Crosby: “He Leaves Behind A Tremendous Void” – Update

REFRESH FOR UPDATES…Stephen Stills has joined his former bandmate Graham Nash in paying tribute to David Crosby.

In a statement provided to Deadline, Stills said:

I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to compose Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment: Death has, on placid cat’s paws, entered the room.”

I shoulda known something was up.

David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls..

I was happy to be at peace with him.

He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius.

The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun.

I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure.

Graham Nash, whose voice melded perfectly with those of David Crosby and Stephen Stills in one of the best folk-rock trios of their era, remembered his late bandmate Crosby today, as did singer Melissa Etheridge, with whom Crosby fathered two children.

“I am grieving the loss of my friend and Bailey’s biological father, David,” Etheridge writes on her Facebook page. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure.”

Crosby was the sperm donor for Etheridge and then-partner Julie Cypher in their efforts to build a family. In addition to daughter Bailey, they had a son, Beckett, who died at 21 in 2020 after a long struggle with addiction.

“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Nash said on Facebook. ” I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years. David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Nash, Crosby and Stephen Stills initially met in 1966 when Nash, then in the band The Hollies, was on a U.S. tour. The three reunited at a now nearly-mythic party at the Laurel Canyon home of Cass Elliott. Nash soon left the Hollies to for Crosby and Stills in 1968. (A year later, Neil Young began and off and on collaboration with the trio as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

In recent years, long-standing friction between Crosby and his bandmates reached a boiling point, with Crosby alienated from the other three.

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries

Tributes continued to arrive throughout the afternoon:

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023

(1/4)

David Crosby

(August 14, 1941 – January 19, 2023)



“Early this morning I got a text from someone in California who had heard that my old friend David Crosby had passed. I chose at the time not to believe it. pic.twitter.com/lOeDzY4lvA — jeffersonairp (@JeffersonAirp) January 20, 2023

I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he's gone. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 19, 2023

"I don't like greed, I don't like ignorance. I really don't like anger. But I love love." – @thedavidcrosby



Rest in peace to the brilliant David Crosby. He will be greatly missed. 🕊



📸 Henry Diltz pic.twitter.com/6AXXTT8wcP — Marianne Faithfull (@Faithfull_M) January 20, 2023

RIP David

It feels lately that death is becoming tragically predictable.🎸❤️🙏 https://t.co/yQIjQqNlcQ — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 20, 2023

RIP David Crosby. As a member of The Byrds, 1 of the historically essential Artists that created the Artform of Rock. The Byrds, Bob Dylan, Beatles, Stones, Kinks, Who, Beach Boys & Yardbirds, showed future generations like us what was possible. We owe him, and them, everything. — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) January 20, 2023

David Crosby's music was definitely a part of my life as I'm sure it was for millions of folks.

A lot of music came from my 3 sisters rooms when I was a pre-teen & all of it was my introduction to rock & the many variations of.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young was ever present. pic.twitter.com/1askSFymJR — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 20, 2023

David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP. pic.twitter.com/lwL5emAdQ3 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 19, 2023