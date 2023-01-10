Göteborg Film Festival Unveils Competition Titles & Honorary Dragon Award For Swedish Filmmaker Jan Troell

The Göteborg Film Festival has unveiled the competition titles selected for its 46th edition, which runs from January 27 – February 5. (Scroll down for the full list).

Göteborg is split into four competition strands. The main strand is the Nordic Competition, which features nine films from the Nordic region. The competition’s winner takes home the Dragon Award and a SEK 400 000 ($38,000) cash prize. The rest of the festival comprises the Nordic Documentary Competition, the Ingmar Bergman Competition for first-time filmmakers, and the International Competition.

Among the Nordic highlights is Swedish filmmaker Isabella Carbonell’s thriller Dogborn, starring Swedish rap star Silvana Imam. The pic debuted at Venice last year and follows two homeless twins and their struggle to survive. Hlynur Pálmason’s well-received period piece Godland also screens in competition. Set in the late 19th Century, the drama revolves around a young Danish priest who travels to a remote part of Iceland to build a church and photograph its people. The deeper he goes into the unforgiving landscape, the more he strays from his purpose, mission, and morality.

Other stand-out titles include Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage, which pops up in the International Competition, and Mia Engberg’s latest Hypernoon in the Documentary Competition. Engberg is best known internationally for her popular 2013 doc Belleville Baby.

Today it was also announced that Swedish filmmaker Jan Troell will receive this year’s Nordic Honorary Dragon Award. Troell is best known for his two major Swedish language works, The Emigrants (1971) and its sequel, The New Land (1972). The two films follow a farming family that leaves the barren Swedish countryside for America in the 19th century.

Troell will also give a keynote at the festival on January 28 after a screening of his 2008 drama Everlasting Moments. The festival will screen a total of 250 films in cinemas around Gothenburg, with a selection of 50 titles available online in Sweden.

As previously announced, Holy Spider breakout Zar Amir Ebrahimi will head the jury of the Nordic Competition. Ebrahimi will be joined on the jury by Danish actress Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing), Ukrainian filmmaker Antonio Lukich (Luxembourg, Luxembourg), and composer Matti Bye.

Here’s the full list announced today:

Nordic Competition

Exodus by Abbe Hassan (Sweden)

Ellos eatnu – Let the River Flow by Ole Giæver (Norway)

Empire by Frederikke Aspöck (Denmark)

Munch by Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken (Norway)

Unruly by Malou Reymann (Denmark/Sweden)

Four Little Adults by Selma Vilhunen (Finland/Sweden/France)

Godland by Hlynur Pálmason (Denmark/Iceland/France/Sweden)

Copenhagen Does Not Exist by Martin Skovbjerg (Denmark)

Dogborn by Isabella Carbonell (Sweden).

Nordic Documentary Competition:

Hypernoon, dir: Mia Engberg (Sweden)

The King, dir: Karin af Klintberg (Sweden)

Apolonia, Apolonia, dir: Lea Glob (Denmark/Poland/France)

Bong Thom (The Brother), dir: Zaradasht Ahmed (Norway/ Sweden/The Netherlands)

Labor dir: Tove Pils (Sweden)

Monica in the South Seas dir: Mika Taanila and Sami van Ingen (Finland)

Ingmar Bergman Competition:

La Pacera dir: Glorimar Marrero Sanchez (Puerto Rico/Spain)

Girl dir: Adura Onashile (UK)

Archeology of Love dir: Wanmin Lee (South Korea/France)

When it Melts dir: Veerle Baetens (Belgium/The Netherlands)

La Palisiada dir: Philip Sotnychenko (Ukraine)

Sister, What Grows Where the Land is Sick? dir: Franciska Eliassen (Norway)

Suro dir: Mikel Gurrea (Spain)

Runner dir: Marian Mathias (USA/France/Germany)

International Competition

Corsage dir: Marie Kreutzer (Austria/France/Germany/Luxembourg)

Small, Slow But Steady dir: Shô Miyake (Japan/France)

1976 dir: Manuela Martelli (Chile/Argentina)

The Five Devils dir: Léa Mysius (France)

Earthlings dir: Steve Dougthon (USA)

Sorcery dir: Christopher Murray (Chile/Mexico/Germany)

L’immensità dir: Emanuele Crialese (Italy/France)

The Passengers of the Night dir: Mikhaël Hers (France)

The Blue Caftan dir: Maryam Touzani (Marocco/France/Belgium/Denmark)

Blaze dir: Del Kathryn Barton (Australia)

Pamfir dir: Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk (Ukraine/France/Poland/Germany)

Eismayer dir: David Wagner (Austria)

Brother dir: Clement Virgo (Canada)

Subtraction dir: Mani Haghighi (Iran/France)

More Than Ever dir: Emily Atef (France/Germany/Luxembourg/Norway)

The Happiest Man in the World dir: Teona Strugar Mitevska (North Macedonia/Belgium/Slovenia)

Love and Mathematics dir: Claudia Sainte-Luce (Mexico)

Burning Days dir: Emin Alper (Turkey/France/Germany/The Netherlands).