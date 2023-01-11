Freeform Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Good Trouble’ Season 5, ‘Single Drunk Female’ Season 2 & Unscripted Dating Series ‘Love Trip: Paris’

Freeform is teeing up its spring premieres. The network announced release dates for several series on Wednesday, including the fifth season of Good Trouble.

Good Trouble will return for Season 5 on March 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Maia Mitchell, who exited the series last season, will be reprising her role as Callie Adams-Foster in the first episode of the season. The roommates at The Coterie will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart. It is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez. Johnson also serves as showrunner.

Single Drunk Female is also returning this year, with Season 2 premiering on April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. The entire second season will be available on Hulu the next day. Ian Gomez has been elevated to series regular as Carol’s boyfriend, Bob. Busy Philipps and Ricky Velez (will recur as new people in Sam’s life, and Charlie Hall will once again recur as Sam’s ex, Joel. As previously announced, Molly Ringwald will guest star as Carol’s sister-in-law Alice.

In season two, with a year and a half of sobriety under her belt, Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride. Single Drunk Female also stars Ally Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard. The series comes from 20th Television and is executive produced by Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Simone Finch, John Riggi, Phil Traill, Nora Silver and Leslye Headland.

Freeform has also picked up a new unscripted dating series titled Love Trip: Paris. The series, which is set entirely in Paris, will follow four American women who have been unlucky in love in their own country, move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find a floor of French suitors waiting to date them. Is this love trip to Paris their one-way ticket to romance, or are they headed for heartbreak in another language? The series comes from FOX Alternative Entertainment and AH Production/Satisfaction Group, who originated the format, and is executive produced by Susan House and narrated by Matt Rogers.

Love Trip: Paris will aptly premiere on February 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a two-episode premiere. It will then air weekly at 10 p.m. and drop next day on Hulu.