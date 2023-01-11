Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers Launching Interview Podcast With Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: With demand continuing to surge for sports podcasts, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions is backing a new entry hosted by Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers.

The new podcast, Lead By Example, will debut on Tuesday with Warriors point guard Stephen Curry as the guest. The show will be carried on the Omaha Audio Network and feature interviews by Myers with a range of figures from all walks of life. A two-time NBA Executive of the Year, Myers has overseen a Warriors team that has won NBA titles in four of the past eight years.

Myers will invite guests from sports, entrepreneurship, politics, entertainment and beyond to share their experiences and lessons they have learned along the way. Confirmed guests to follow Curry include Disney CEO Bob Iger; NBA Commissioner Adam Silver; California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon, former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

The podcast will be presented by Caesars Sportsbook and be available in the ESPN Podcasts library, which has several dozen original shows and can be accessed on all podcast distribution platforms. Omaha will also produce full-length video versions of each podcast for ESPN’s YouTube channel. There are significant ties between ESPN and Omaha, which produces the “Manningcast,” a popular alternative broadcast of Monday Night Football featuring live commentary by Manning; his brother, Eli; and special guests.

Podcasts have diversified as they have become more popular, especially in sports. In the past couple of years, new entries by active players, including the Warriors’ own Draymond Green or NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, have injected extra immediacy to the category. (In that spirit, maybe Myers and Omaha will decide to boost the stakes and have Myers host Kerr during the NBA playoffs this spring.)

“I’ve been fortunate to have been around so many great leaders throughout my career seeing first hand the many ways they empower and inspire. Now I’m thrilled to be able to share conversations with some of the top leaders in their professions on my new podcast,” said Myers. “I’m excited to team up with my friends at ESPN and Omaha to share these inspirational journeys.”

All proceeds from the podcast will be donated to the Warriors Community Foundation, an education and youth development charity on whose board of directors Myers serves.

Omaha Productions, which Peyton Manning launched after his retirement from the NFL in 2016, officially expanded into audio last June. The company teamed with ESPN, which has been making original podcasts since 2005, to launch a series of shows with hosts like Vince Carter, Cameron Heyward, Rachel DeMita and Katie Mox. In subsequent months, Kyle Brandt, Mina Kimes and “Cousin” Sal Iacono’s Mush Media have since also joined The Omaha Audio Network.

