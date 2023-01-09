Golden Globes Second Round Of Presenters Include Jenna Ortega, Regina Hall, Henry Golding, Jennifer Coolidge, Letitia Wright & More

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced its second string of presenters for tomorrow night’s 80th Golden Globe Awards including Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Jennifer Hudson, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Also participating on the telecast is Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, offering a special message of peace which will be introduced by Sean Penn.

Of those added as presenters, Ortega is already nominated for the evening for Wednesday in Best Actress TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Danes is up for Best Supporting TV Limited Series for Fleishman Is In Trouble, Coolidge is also nominated in the same category for White Lotus; and Swank is up for Best Actress TV drama for Alaska Daily.

This group of presenters join previously announced guests including Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan.

This is the first televised Golden Globes Awards since the pandemic shutdown, the last being January 2020. The HFPA has come under fire during the pandemic over their governing and membership. The organization has sought to correct itself in diversifying its voting body. HFPA President Helen Hoehne has exclaimed to the press that they’re the only major awards show voted on by a majority of women and those who self-identify as ethnically diverse, including LGBTQIA+.

Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the ceremony which airs live coast-to-coast on Jan. 10 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Previously announced Golden Globe Award winner and six-time nominee Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award. Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

The show is produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA. The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon will serve as EPs.