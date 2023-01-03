Golden Globes First Round Of Presenters Includes Ana De Armas, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino & More

The first string of presenters for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were unveiled this morning and that includes Ana de Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan. As the Hollywood Foreign Press Association looks to get back on its feet after weathering diversity controversies, it has been buzzed that personal reps wouldn’t allow their clients to get back on stage. However, as the HFPA has expanded its ranks with journalists of color, it appears that the industry is pivoting in its attitude toward the organization.

De Armas is nominated at the Globes for Best Actress Feature Drama for her turn in Blonde, Curtis is up for Supporting Actress Feature for Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Nash is nominated for Supporting Actress TV Limited Series/Movie for Dahmer -Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Of those nominees who aren’t planning on attending are The Whale star Brendan Fraser who is up for Best Actor Feature Drama. Fraser said in a GQ interview that he won’t be going to the Globes as “It’s because of the history that I have with them…And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

Fraser previously accused former HFPA president and member Philip Berk of groping him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Berk denied the accusations and the HFPA didn’t take any action against him.

While Top Gun: Maverick is up for two Golden Globe noms, including Best Picture Drama, don’t expect that pic’s star and producer Tom Cruise at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10 for the ceremony as the actor returned three of his trophies to the HFPA in protest over their lack of diversity as Deadline first reported.

Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony airing live coast-to-coast on Jan. 10 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Previously announced Golden Globe Award winner and six-time nominee Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award. Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Also participating on the telecast is Sony Music Masterworks recording artist, composer, producer, and activist, Chloe Flower, who will release a new song, “Golden Hour” inspired by her upcoming appearance. Flower is an in-demand pianist for artists such as Meek Mill and Cardi B, and a fierce advocate for women of color in the music industry. Most recently, Chloe performed at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors on behalf of honoree Tania Leon.

Produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Helen Hoehne is president of the HFPA. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon will serve as executive producers.