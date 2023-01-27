‘Glass Onion’ Claims Title Of Most-Viewed Film In A Week On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; ‘Yellowstone’ Has Its First Billion-Minute Week

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is breaking Nielsen streaming records in the U.S. The film became the most-streamed movie in a measurement week from December 26 to January 1 (its first full week on Netflix), surpassing Hocus Pocus 2 and Wonder Woman 1984.

With 2.9B minutes viewed, it was the No. 1 streaming program for the week and now holds two of the top ten spots for most-streamed movies in a week.

Just like the week prior, Prime Video’s Jack Ryan was in the No. 2 spot with 1.665B minutes viewed, but Netflix’s hit Wednesday came in at a close third with 1.66B. Two more programs crossed the billion minutes viewed mark that week: Emily in Paris (1.4B) and Yellowstone (1B).

That was a milestone for Yellowstone, as viewership soared 84% and scored its first billion-minute week ever. There was no new episode of the series on Paramount Network due to the holiday, so viewers likely flocked to Peacock to get their fix with the Duttons. According to Nielsen, Season 1 saw its viewing peak on 12/25, Season 2 on 12/26, Season 3 on 12/27 and Season 4 on 12/28, as viewers made their way through the catalog.

Noah Centineo’s The Recruit, which was just renewed for a second season at Netflix, was in sixth place with 953M minutes viewed. In fact, Netflix rounded out the rest of the list with Cocomelon, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Matilda the Musical, and Treason.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: