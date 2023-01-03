‘Glass Onion’ Enters Netflix’s Most-Popular Film List At No. 10

Rian Johnson‘s latest whodunit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has made a splash at Netflix, securing the top spot on the streamer’s English-language film charts for the week of December 26 to January 1.

The Benoit Blanc mystery managed 127.25M hours viewed in its first full week since release, in addition to the 82.1M viewing hours it took home in the first two days it was on the platform.

In 10 days, the film has skyrocketed to become Netflix’s third most-watched film within 10 days of release, behind Red Notice (364.02M) and Don’t Look Up (359.79M). Netflix measures its most popular lists based on the first 28 days of viewing. Glass Onion is currently at No. 10, but it still has time to make its way even higher.

Knives Out is also on last week’s film list at No. 3 with 16.76M hours viewed. Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical made its way on to the list at No. 2 with 41.1M hours viewed. Noah Baumbach’s White Noise debuted to 14.75M hours viewed, putting in at No. 4.

As for TV, Wednesday is still dominating. The Addams Family series racked up another 103.9M hours viewed. Emily in Paris Season 3 also stayed put in the No. 2 spot with another 95.3M viewing hours. Seasons 1 and 2 were also in the Top 10.

The Witcher: Blood Origin moved up to No. 3 (from seventh place the week before), securing 64.5M hours viewed. Treason debuted in fourth place with 56.1M hours viewed.

Harry & Meghan fell from second place to sixth place last week, posting another 22.5M hours viewed. Firefly Lane, Sonic Prime, and The Recruit also made the list.