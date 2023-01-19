‘Glass Onion’ Becomes Third Most-Viewed Film In A Week On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; ‘Jack Ryan’ Overthrows ‘Wednesday’

In a very expected turn of events, Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery debuted atop Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts for the week of December 19 to December 25.

Despite only three days of availability during this period, it racked up an impressive 2.2B viewing minutes. The film now ranks at the No. 3 most-streamed movie in one measurement week, right behind Hocus Pocus 2 and Wonder Woman 1984.

Prime Video actually stole the No. 2 spot on the list with Jack Ryan. Season 3 debuted on December 21, and the series took home 1.8B minutes viewed in that week. It essentially tied with Netflix’s Wednesday, which ranked at No. 3 with 1.8B minuted viewed as well (the fifth consecutive multi-billion minute week for the series, if you’re counting).

Two other Netflix originals were also in the billion-minute club this week: The Recruit, which jumped 83% from last week to draw 1.7B minutes and take fourth place, and Emily in Paris with 1.4B minutes.

Viewers were also getting into the holiday spirit, with three Christmas movies making it into the Top 10: Home Alone, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Elf. NCIS and Cocomelon also made their way onto the list.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: