‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Season 2 Debuts At No. 1 On Netflix Top 10 TV Chart; ’Glass Onion’ Rises To No. 5 On Most Popular Films List

Ginny & Georgia is at the top of the Netflix English-language TV charts for the week of January 2 to January 8.

Season 2 of the family dramedy debuted on January 5, managing to rack up an impressive 180.47M hours viewed in the first few days of release. That’s a pretty stellar figure for the series, considering the debut numbers for some of Netflix’s heavy hitters like Monster/Dahmer (196.2M hours) and Bridgerton (193.02M hours).

The season debuted ahead of Emily in Paris Season 3, which had 117.6M hours viewed in its first week, as well as The Watcher and Season 5 of Cobra Kai. Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia also made the list at No. 5 with 44.3M hours viewed as audiences geared up for the second installment.

At No. 2 on the TV list was the heist miniseries Kaleidescope, which debuted on January 1. In its first full week on Netflix, it drew 112.32M hours viewed. Wednesday finally fell from its place at the top of the charts, but only to No. 3. It still managed to pick up another 81.3M hours viewed. Emily in Paris Season 3 was at No. 4 with 47.7M hours viewed.

As for the film list, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery continues to reign at No. 1 with another 44.32M hours viewed. That’s in addition to the more than 200M hours viewed it had already racked up in its first two weeks on the streamer. Knives Out also made the Top 10 this week at No. 8 with 7.5M hours viewed.

Glass Onion is now at No. 5 on Netflix’s list of most popular films, jumping ahead of The Adam Project. This list takes into account the first 28 days of viewership, so Glass Onion has about 10 days left to make its way up the list.

The Pale Blue Eye was No. 2 for films with 42.9M hours viewed, and Jumanji: Next Level was in third place with 17.6M hours viewed. Also on the list were Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, White Noise, Honest Thief, Sing, Hard Target 2, and Trolls.