‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Dominates Netflix Top 10 TV Chart For Second Week; ’Glass Onion‘ Surpasses ‘The Gray Man’ On Most Popular Films List

There are no surprises on Netflix‘s English-language TV and film charts in the U.S. for the week of January 9-15.

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, which premiered January 5, is again No. 1 on the TV side of things. The season racked up another 162.7 million hours viewed in its first full week on the service. That’s in addition to the impressive 180.47M hours viewed it had already drawn in the first few days of release.

The first season of the family dramedy soared to No. 2 (up from fifth place the week prior), tallying another 63.2M hours viewed.

Wednesday is still sitting at No. 3 with another 57.8M hours viewed, while Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 came in at No. 4 with 55.4M. Kaleidoscope, Emily in Paris Season 3, New Amsterdam, Season 11 of The Walking Dead and The Recruit also made the list.

As for the film chart, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is still uncovering more viewers. The whodunit pulled in an additional 19.48M hours viewed, which put it in third place for the week. It’s made its way to No. 4 on Netflix’s Most Popular Films list, knocking The Gray Man down a peg.

With only a few days left in the film’s 28-day release window, it’s possible it could still rise further, as it needs less than 10M hours viewed to surpass Bird Box for No. 3.

The Pale Blue Eye was actually in the top spot on the English-language film list this week. Directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale, the 19th century detective thriller drummed up 39.86M hours viewed. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker earned the No. 2 spot with 21.3M hours viewed.

Also on the list were Dog Gone, Sing, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Jumanji: The Next Level, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Colombiana and Daddy Day Care.