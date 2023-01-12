‘Ghosts’ Renewed For Season 3 At CBS

CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts will be back for a third go-round. The network has handed a Season 3 renewal to the remake of the BBC comedy, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, for premiere in the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

Ghosts moved from 9 pm to its current 8:30 pm Thursday night time slot in its current second season, a shift which has seen its audience grow to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up +15% from its premiere season. It’s up 61% in its time period, and is ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with +2.5 million viewers, according to the network and Nielsen. With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, Ghosts viewership is over 11.5 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms, and it ranks as both the #1 comedy series on Paramount+ and CBS’ most-streamed program (Paramount+ and CBS TVE), per Nielsen and CBS.

Based on the BBC Studios distributed format Ghosts, the series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.

“This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

The series follows a struggling young couple, Samantha, played by McIver, and Jay, played by Ambudkar, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, and Devan Chandler Long also star.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman executive produce along with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios).