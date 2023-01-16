Skip to main content
Real-Life Thriller: Top Oscar Contender ‘Navalny’ Investigates Poisoning Of Russian Opposition Leader

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture At Critics Choice Awards: Complete Winners List
‘Ghosted’ Director Dexter Fletcher Hints At April Release Of Film Starring Chris Evans & Ana De Armas

By Armando Tinoco, Natalie Sitek

(L-R) Chris Evans, Dexter Fletcher, Ana de Armas
(L-R) Chris Evans, Dexter Fletcher, Ana de Armas Vivien Killilea / Frazer Harrison / Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Dexter Fletcher was at the Critics Choice Awards and dropped a hint that his latest film Ghosted could be dropping in April.

“Production is well-wrapped,” he told Deadline on the red carpet about the film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. “I’m just putting the finishing touches to it now. It’ll be ready for April. I mean, I don’t know if I’m even allowed to say that but I’ve said it.”

Fletcher advised people to be “standing by their TVs and their Apple boxes for April.”

Watch the director of Ghosted say it in his own words in the video posted below.

Ghosted is a romantic action adventure that was originally supposed to star Scarlett Johansson and Evans, reuniting The Avengers stars. However, when the Black Widow star dropped out of the film, De Armas joined the production from Apple Original Films and Skydance. The movie would reunite Evans and De Armas who co-starred in Knives Out and The Gray Man.

Both Evans and De Armas would also be credited as executive producers and the film’s writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick would double as producers. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing along with Jules Daly.

Other actors attached to the film include Mike Moh (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy), Tim Blake Nelson (Captain America: New World Order), Tate Donovan (The OC) and Adrien Brody (Blonde).

Read More About:

