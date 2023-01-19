German Talents From ‘Berlin Alexanderplatz’, ‘Crimes Of The Future’ & ‘We Children From Bahnhof Zoo’ Among Those Selected For German Films’ Face To Face Campaign

EXCLUSIVE: German Films, the agency that promotes German cinema globally, has unveiled the seven participants for the eighth edition of its annual Face to Face campaign, which include talents who have worked on projects ranging from Berlin Alexanderplatz to David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future to Amazon Prime Video hit We Children of Bahnhof Zoo.

This year’s edition, which is dubbed Face to Face with German Films – The Filmmakers, will showcase seven filmmakers who have made a lasting impact on the German film industry with their creative and artistic work. The initiative is considered a prominent platform for showcasing German talent to the international film and television worlds.

The participants this year are: screenwriter Sönke Anderson, who has worked on projects such as 2019 Grimme Award winner Familie Lotzmann Auf Den Barrikaden and upcoming opera film Orphea In Love; actor Welket Bungué, who has appeared in Berlin Alexanderplatz, Body Electric and Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future; composer Dascha Dauenhauer who received the European Film Award for her score of Berlin Alexanderplatz; director-actor-writer Alison Kuhn, whose project The Case You received the German Documentary Film Award for Arts & Culture; Reza Memari, writer-director of animated title Richard The Stork, who is currently working on large-scale project The Last Whale Singer; director-actor-writer Lukas Nathrath, whose most recent title, One Last Evening, won the main prize of Locarno Film Festival’s First Look program; and actor Lena Urzendowsky, who has featured in projects such as Cocoon, Netflix series Dark and Amazon’s We Children From Bahnhof Zoo.

The campaign will kick off with a Deadine Virtual Event on February 9, where Deadline sits down with four of the talents – Bungué, Kuhn, Memari and Urzendowsky – to discuss a wide range of challenges and opportunities facing the German film and television industry today.

The seven talents will then take part at a panel event organized by German Films during the Berlin Film Festival on February 19.