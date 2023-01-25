Open Road’s Gerard Butler Pic ‘Kandahar’ Sets Memorial Day Weekend Release

EXCLUSIVE: Add another wide release to the 2023 theatrical release calendar as Open Road has just dated the Gerard Butler action movie Kandahar for May 26, Memorial Day weekend.

The Ric Roman Waugh-directed feature joins other big theatrical titles over the 4-day holiday like Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Lionsgate’s Sebastian Maniscalco-Robert De Niro movie About My Father, and Sony’s action comedy The Machine.

The Mitchell LaFortune and Waugh penned script follows Tom Harris (Butler) who is an undercover CIA operative in Kandahar.

He’s stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.

Butler also stars with Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Basil Iwanyk, Brendon Boyea, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Christian Mercuri, Ali Jaafar and Scott LaStaiti produce.

Butler currently has the action pic Plane from Lionsgate in theaters. The pic in its second week has grossed $20.7M stateside to date.

Open Road picked up Kandahar in an eight figure deal in the low teens back in September as Deadline first told you.