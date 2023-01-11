‘General Hospital’ To Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Return Of Faves Like Jane Elliot And Nurses Ball

A big anniversary party is in the works for the folks of Port Charles. General Hospital will celebrate its 60th this spring with a stage dedication on the Prospect Studios lot, a tribute to the late Sonya Eddy, and the return of the popular Nurses Ball.

The anniversary programming for TV’s longest running scripted drama kicks off at the end of March with the special episode honoring Eddy, who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series since 2006. The Nurses Ball — last featured on the soap in 2020 — returns starting the week of April 3.

The celebration will continue with visits from old Port Charles faves like Jane Elliot, who will reprise her beloved role as Tracy Quartermaine.

The network will celebrate its 60th anniversary on April 1 by presenting the cast and crew with a stage dedication on the Prospect Studios lot where the sudser is taped.

“Every year is an accomplishment to stay on the air, to be relevant and to be something that people talk about and care about,” showrunner and exec producer Frank Valentini told reporters Wednesday in Pasadena.

In 2022, General Hospital won five Daytime Emmy Awards including one for Outstanding Drama Series, marking the show’s 15th win in the top category. The soap stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Amanda Setton, Brook Kerr, Nicholas Chavez, Avery Kristen Pohl, Cameron Mathison, Charles Shaughnessy, Tajh Bellow, Tanisha Harper, Tabyana Ali, Robert Gossett, Josh Kelly, Gregory Harrison and Evan Hofer.

General Hospital was created by husband-and-wife soap writers, Frank and Doris Hursley. The series is produced by ABC.