Gary Neville’s ‘The Overlap’ Tours With Sky Max; ‘Alien Storm’ Cast Set; Indian Originals Land MENA Homes; Mastiff TV Hires — Global Briefs

Gary Neville Takes ‘The Overlap On Tour’ For Sky Max

English footballer turned pundit Gary Neville is taking his YouTube series The Overlap on the road for a Sky Max four-parter. Neville will be joined by his former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane, England teammate Jamie Carragher and other guests in The Overlap on Tour, as they visit four cities across the UK and Ireland taking in iconic tourist attractions, grassroots clubs and other locations in the surrounding region. The Overlap is produced for Sky by Neville’s Buzz 16, which also makes Micah Richards: Tackling Racism for Sky Documentaries. Filming will start next month and show will air later this year.

Sci-Fi Horror ‘Alien Storm’ Rounds Out Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Sorbo (Hercules, God’s Not Dead) Tom Arnold (True Lies, Cradle 2 the Grave) and Devanny Pinn (Battle For Saipan, House of Manson) have joined the cast of Adam Werth’s sci-fi-horror feature Alien Storm. The film follows a father, businessman and secret doomsday prepper who escorts people to the safety of his bunker – actually an underground house – when a massive and potentially deadly fog descends and cuts the power at his home. Mike Ferguson, and Laura Mason also star. Robert Standley, Mike Ferguson, and Laura Mason also star. Werth is writer and director, and the producers are Michael Mahal and Sonny Mahal for Mahal Empire. Greg Tally serves as co-producer with BJ Mezek, Jared Safier, Tom Walton, Warren Dean Fulton, Lisa Hinds and Tony DeGuide executive producing. Sorbo is represented by Maverick Artists Agency and Endorse Management Group, Arnold by A3 Artists Agency and Link Entertainment, and Pinn by Universal Attractions and Sheila Legette Entertainment.

Evision Bags MX Player Originals For MENA Streaming

Middle East and North African streamer Evision has acquired seven MX Player original series. The E&Life-owned streamer has taken exclusive MENA SVOD rights through its deal with Dubai-based distributor SynProNize. The series all debuted on Indian streamer MX Player as branded originals. They are crime drama Dharavi Bank starring Suniel Shetty; romantic mystery drama Roohaniyat; Prakash Jha-directed Aashram; Matsya Kaand, a cat and mouse chase featuring a ruthless cop and an honorable con artist; 1990s Mumbai-set Thinkistan, about the contrasting fortunes of copywriters an ad agency; relationship drama Pawan & Pooja; and Queen, from directors Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, which tells the true-life story of reluctant actress and politician and non-conformist Shakthi Sheshadri.

Mastiff TV Builds With COO & Reality Chief

Copenhagen’s Mastiff TV Denmark has has appointed Cornelius Moulvad as COO and Louise Runge Erichsen as Head of Reality, with both roles reporting to Chief Executive Officer Kristian Farcin-Leth. Moulvad joins the Banijay Nordic producer from creative agency Splay One, having previously been a Production Manager at Mastiff TV for several years. Erichsen takes on a newly created role of Head of Reality, working closely with Chief Creative Officer David Sidebotham. Mastiff’s original unscripted shows include Drag Me Out, Wild Wonderful Denmark and The Journey and it produces the local versions of Survivor and SAS: Who Dares Wins.