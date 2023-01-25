Garcelle Beauvais To Headline ‘Black Girl Missing’ For Lifetime in March

EXCLUSIVE: Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man: Homecoming, White House Down) is set to star in the Lifetime original movie Black Girl Missing as part of the network’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign. A new PSA for Black and Missing Foundation will be part of the movie’s rollout featuring Beauvais, who is also executive producing the movie inspired by actual stories of missing women of color.

Black Girl Missing tells the story of a mother named Cheryl (Beauvais) whose daughter Lauren (Iyana Halley) is nowhere to be found. Authorities and media dismiss Lauren as a runaway while focusing heavily on another missing girl, who is white. Cheryl and her 15-year-old daughter Marley (Taylor Mosby) enlist the help of a dedicated community of amateur internet sleuths to try to find Lauren.

Cheryl also discovers the Black and Missing Foundation and is horrified to discover the disparity in how missing persons of color cases are treated with significant lack of media attention and law enforcement resources. The movie also stars Linda Park as Elise, a local reporter who tries to help Cheryl against the orders of the news director.

Derrica and Natalie Wilson, founders of Black and Missing Foundation, serve as consultants on the film. Black and Missing Foundation, Inc. was been established as a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring awareness to missing persons of color, provide vital resources and tools to missing person’s families and friends and to educate the minority community on personal safety.

Black Girl Missing is produced for Lifetime by Johnson Production Group in association with Motion Content Group. Beauvais, along with Tim Johnson, Stacy Mandelberg, Gordon Gilbertson, Jason Egenberg, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster, are executive producers. Delmar Washington (Outsiders) directs from a script written by Kale Futterman (Samir).

As a companion to the movie, Lifetime will debut the special, Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing, following true stories of Black and missing women featuring interviews with their families and Black and Missing Foundation’s involvement in the cases. Produced by AMS, Andy Streitfeld serves as EP and Kim Clemons is the showrunner. Natalie and Derrica Wilson of Black and Missing Foundation are also consultants.

Black Girl Missing premieres Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m.