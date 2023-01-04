Visual Effects Society Names Gale Anne Hurd As The VES Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Gale Anne Hurd has been selected by the Visual Effects Society (VES) as the next recipient of the VES Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her contributions to visual arts and filmed entertainment. The award will be presented at the 21st Annual VES Awards on February 15, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Gale Anne Hurd is one of the most respected and influential film and television producers of our generation,” said VES Chair Lisa Cooke. “By focusing on daring material, championing technological innovations and being the consummate hands-on collaborator, she has carved out a leading position in the previously male-dominated world of the blockbuster, and become a recognized creator of iconic cultural touchstones. Gale is a driving force in our global industry and an exemplary role model, and we are very honored to bestow her with the VES Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The VES Lifetime Achievement Award, bestowed by the VES Board of Directors, recognizes an individual and their outstanding body of work that has significantly contributed to the art and/or science of the visual effects industry.

Hurd is being recognized by VES for “her dedication to the industry and advancement of unforgettable storytelling.” Some of her credits include The Terminator, Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Armageddon, as well as The Walking Dead.

Gale Anne Hurd is one of the entertainment industry’s most prolific and esteemed producers of Academy Award-winning films and Emmy Award-winning programs that shatter both box office and ratings records.

Previous winners of the VES Lifetime Achievement Award have included Martin Scorsese; George Lucas; Robert Zemeckis; Dennis Muren, VES; Steven Spielberg; Kathleen Kennedy & Frank Marshall; James Cameron; Ray Harryhausen; Stan Lee; Richard Edlund, VES; John Dykstra; Sir Ridley Scott; Ken Ralston, VES; Jon Favreau; Chris Meledandri; Lynwen Brennan and Sir Peter Jackson.