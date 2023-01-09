Gadi Schwartz To Anchor 8 PM Hour Of NBC News Now; Show Will Originate In Los Angeles

Gadi Schwartz will anchor the 8 PM ET hour on NBC News Now, filling the time slot on the network streaming channel after Joshua Johnson’s exit in November.

Now Tonight with Gadi Schwartz will launch next month, Janelle Rodriguez, senior vice president, editorial who oversees NBC News Now, wrote in a memo to staffers.

“You can expect this show to be full of smart and in-depth reporting with the energy and versatility Gadi is known to bring to the screen,” she wrote, adding that he will anchor from Los Angeles, “making this one of the only national news broadcasts originating daily from the West Coast.”

Schwartz helped launch NBC News’ Stay Tuned on Snapchat and hosted The Overview on Peacock. He joined the network in 2016. He’s covered issues such as the immigration crisis at the border and the unrest in Los Angeles following the police killing of George Floyd.