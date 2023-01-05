Fremantle Promotes Christian Vesper To Global Drama CEO With Oversight Of Scripted Labels

Fremantle has promoted Christian Vesper to CEO of Global Drama, handing him oversight of a number of scripted labels acquired in the past few months.

In the newly-created role, Vesper will oversee the RTL-owned super-indie’s drama and film slate along with the likes of Normal People producer Element Pictures, Italian indie Lux Vide and Richard Brown’s This England outfit Passenger. Along with Dancing Ledge Productions, all these producers have been acquired by the highly-acquisitive Fremantle in the past few months. Companies bought longer ago such as Miso Film, Wildside and Bones and All producer The Apartment will also be brought within the Vesper fold.

The former Sundance drama chief, who was previously President of Global Drama – a role he took in October 2020 – will also oversee talent partnerships including Chernobyl director Johan Renck and Michael Paret’s Sinestra, Michael Winterbottom’s Revolution Films, Afua Hirsch’s Born In Me and The Creatives indie partnership.

He will report to Group COO/Continental Europe CEO Andrea Scrosati, who said the move is “part of the new organizational structure we are putting in place to best support our family of great producers.” That new structure recently saw Passenger founder Brown take on a creative role within Vesper’s team.

“Under Christian’s leadership, Fremantle has delivered beautifully made, provocative and taste-making series,” added Scrosati.

Vesper described the promotion as a “privilege,” pointing to Fremantle increasing its number of dramas from 30 to 100 over the past six years. “I can’t wait to continue the journey of growth and quality,” he added.