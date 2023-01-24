Fred Roggin Leaving NBC4 After Four-Plus Decades

Local TV sportscaster Fred Roggin is leaving NBC4 after more than four decades. His final appearance on the Los Angeles affiliate is set for Thursday, Jan. 26.

Roggin began at NBC4 in 1980 as a weekend sports anchor; two years later, he became the primary sports anchor/reporter at the station. Besides covering eight championships during his long tenure in L.A. –including those five NBA titles for the Lakers — Roggin created popular segments like the “Hall of Shame” and “Roggin’s Heroes.”

Roggin’s Heroes was later turned into a nationally syndicated show in 1990. He also emceed Going Roggin, a 30-minute sports commentary program, and is the creator of the live NBC4 Sports Show

The Challenge.

Roggin was the recipient of 35 Los Angeles Emmy Awards, 30 Golden Mike Awards, five Associated Press Awards and multiple Los Angeles Press Club Awards. He also earned the Joseph M. Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement from The Los Angeles Press Club in 2013, and was inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2014 and the California Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

In 2020, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California.

A Detroit native, Roggin began his sports broadcasting career in 1976 at KIKO Radio in Globe, Arizona. He will continue doing his radio show after leaving NBC4.