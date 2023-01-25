‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series

The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!

An awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations, Frasier’s nephew David (Keith) has Niles’ intelligence, Daphne’s smile, and neither of their polish. David’s unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew’s earnest enthusiasm.

David was introduced in the series finale of Frasier when Daphne gave birth to the couple’s first child. He is named after the series’ co-creator David Angell who died in the September 11 attacks. A flash-forward scene in an earlier episode of the show reveals that the couple will also have two daughters, so David has sisters.

David Hyde Pierce, who portrayed Niles in the original series, opted not to return for the sequel. Grammer said previously that Pierce’s absence as Nile forced the revival’s storyline to go in a different direction, but in a good way.

“In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do, anyway, which was a Frasier third act,” Grammer told People in a November interview. “It’s an entirely new life for him.”

Salgueiro will portray Eve. Spontaneous, outgoing and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not, Freddy’s (Cutmore-Scott) roommate Eve is a breath of fresh air. With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile.

Harris and Cristalli executive produce the series with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. It is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Born and raised in Pasadena, CA, Keith graduated from Juilliard in May 2022. Frasier marks his professional Hollywood debut. He is repped by Artists & Representatives and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Salgueiro will next be seen in recurring roles in upcoming series Godzilla and the Titans for Apple TV+, AMC’s Beacon 23 opposite Lena Headey and Roku’s Slip opposite Zoe Lister-Jones. She previously appeared in a major recurring role on FX’s Y: The Last Man. The Canadian actor also was a series regular on Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things, and recurred on CBC’s Workin’ Moms, among others. She’s repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, GGA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.