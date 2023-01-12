Frankie Muniz Will Race Full-Time This Year In NASCAR’s ARCA Series

Actor Frankie Muniz said Wednesday that he’ll race full-time for Rette Jones Racing in the fourth-tier NASCAR series.

The former star of the “Malcolm in the Middle” television series will compete in 20 races over the course of the season. The first ARCA race of 2023 is Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway, the day before the Daytona 500.

“Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver,” Muniz said in a statement.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and reinvent yourself.”

Muniz was part of ARCA’s 2022 test at Daytona, and will join in the preseason test ahead of the 2023 season. His Rette Jones Racing team will race Fords.

“Ford is pleased to welcome Frankie Muniz to our performance family. Frankie is not only a successful actor but also a skilled and enthusiastic racer,” Ford’s Mark Rushbrook said in the release.

The ARCA Series ranks below NASCAR’s Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. It features a mix of teenage drivers starting their careers and veterans who race for fun while working other jobs. Just seven drivers competed in all 20 ARCA races in 2022. Ths, it’s possible Muniz could score a few top-10s in his debut season.

Muniz raced in lower-tier series early in the 2000s. He revealed in 2017 while on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” that he had broken his back and injured his hands and ribs in a racing crash.

He competed five times in the now-defunct Toyota celebrity race during the IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix weekend, with a best finish of third.