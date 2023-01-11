Former Fox News Reporter Rick Leventhal Hospitalized After Car Accident & Suffers 4 Broken Ribs; Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Wife Kelly Dodd Weighs In

Rick Leventhal, the former Fox News correspondent and husband of former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, was involved in a car accident. The journalist shared a video from the hospital where he provided an update to his fans.

“So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that’s it,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Leventhal detailed that he was traveling on the I-10, just outside of Palm Desert, California during rainy conditions, when he “hit, what felt like a patch of ice.”

He continued, “Rode was slick. Lost control and slammed into the wall hard. Started spinning around across lanes of traffic and slammed right into the back of a tractor-trailer… My window busted, both airbags deployed, I think I might’ve broken my ribs from the airbags.”

Leventhal said that the trucker helped him get out of his totaled car.

Leventhal’s wife Dodd was not with him. Based on her Instagram Stories, the former Bravo star is in Aspen. She replied to Leventhal’s Instagram post writing, “I’m so sad I’m not with you.”

On Dodd’s own Instagram profile, she shared photos of the totaled car Leventhal was traveling in. Dodd also announced that the podcast she hosts with her husband would not be going live after the “horrible car accident” he was involved in.

In her Instagram Stories, Dodd said, “I got a massive amount of text messages and Rick has four broken ribs and a broken foot. He will be fine. He will be ok. He’s just banged up. The New Yorker in him, just gotta slow down. I’m just so thankful. Horrible, horrible. Thank God he’s OK.”

Dodd’s former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson replied to her saying, “Oh no! Thank God he is ok. Praying for a speedy recovery.”

Brandi Redmond from The Real Housewives of Dallas said, “Lifting him up sweet friend.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs added, “So frightening sending prayers.”

Former RHOC personality Gretchen Rossi said, “Oh no, sending prayers. Hope he is OK.”