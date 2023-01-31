Fox News And ‘The Five’ Top January Ratings; MSNBC and CNN Show Slight Gains In Total Day Viewers Vs. 2022

Fox News continued to dominate in the January cable news ratings, drawing more viewers, on average, than the combined audience of rivals MSNBC and CNN.

But when it comes to total day viewing, MSNBC and CNN each showed a slight improvement from the same month in 2022, as the weeklong drama of the House speaker election provided a ratings bump.

Fox News still led in total day viewers, averaging 1.35 million viewers, which was down 4% from the same month a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 703,000, up 7%, while CNN posted 524,000, up 7%.

In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 173,000, down 23%, while CNN was up 7% with 107,000 and MSNBC rose 5% to 78,000.

All three networks were down in total viewers in primetime. Fox News averaged 1.95 million viewers, down 13%, while MSNBC posted 1.05 million, down 9%, and CNN was at 629,000, down 1%. In the 25-54 demo, CNN averaged 144,000, which was up 3%. That still trailed Fox News, which averaged 239,000, down 29%. MSNBC posted 109,000, down 16%.

The figures are from Nielsen via Fox News.

The Five was the top show in total viewers, averaging 3.38 million, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight with 3.19 million, Jesse Watters Primetime with 2.84 million, Hannity with 2.57 million and Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.42 million.

In the 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged 448,000, followed by The Five with 379,000, Jesse Watters Primetime with 319,000, Hannity with 307,000 and Gutfeld! at 301,000.