NBC Pushes ‘Found’ Premiere From Midseason To Fall, Orders More Scripts Of Missing-Person Drama

NBC‘s new procedural Found will no longer premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 as previously announced. Instead, the network is moving the missing-person drama to a fall 2023 launch.

To show its commitment to the series, from All American‘s Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, NBC also has ordered additional scripts. Additionally, the studio has to pick up the options on the cast, led by Shanola Hampton.

“After watching the first few episodes of Found, it quickly became clear that our love for this show has continued to grow and grow with each step of the process,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Our goal is always to find the absolute best home for all our series, and it’s particularly the case with one as important as this. By moving it to fall, we’re able to better leverage our resources, including lead-in and marketing muscle, enabling us to launch ‘Found’ to the largest possible audience across all our platforms.”

NBC brass have been high on Found for weeks. As Deadline reported last month, the series was showcased during the recent round of agency presentations by top NBCUniversal entertainment executives. They played a trailer for Found and touted the Nkechi Okoro Carroll drama as an example of the distinct, character-driven procedurals different from the Dick Wolf brand that NBC would be targeting going forward.

NBC’s post-Sunday Night Football Sunday lineup is not considered a strong launching pad for a new scripted series. The network has largely put unscripted fare as well as established scripted shows in the later stages of their runs on the night. Saving Found for fall will allow the network to put some promotional muscle behind it, including using its highly-rated NFL coverage to raise awareness.

With Found, which was supposed to air Sundays at 10 PM, coming off the lineup, The Blacklist, whose 10th season had been slated to air Sundays at 8 PM, will instead run at 10 PM, in the latest time slot change for the veteran drama. It will still premiere Feb. 26 as planned.

Magnum PI will now air back-to-back episodes for its premiere on Feb. 19 at 9 and 10 PM before settling into its regular 9 PM time slot the following week. Last year, NBC picked up 20 episodes of the series that will air as a two-part fifth season. A two-hour Dateline will open the night for NBC from 7-9 PM.

In other scheduling news, sophomore comedy Grand Crew will launch its second season March 3, succeeding Young Rock in the Friday 8:30 PM slot.

Found‘s journey hasn’t been a short one, as it was originally set up at ABC in 2019 with a put pilot commitment. It was the only 2022 NBC drama pilot coming from an outside studio.

The cast also includes Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, with Kelli Williams and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

Carroll executive produces alongside Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn. Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.