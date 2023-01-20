Food Network Hot List 2023: Sophomore Group Includes Jeremy McBryde, Brogan Wu & Esther Choi

EXCLUSIVE: Food Network has cooked up its latest Hot List – identifying the food personalities up-and-coming culinary “rock stars” in the content space.

It marks the second list for the Warner Bros. Discovery cable network after publishing its inaugural list in December 2021.

The company said that this year’s list includes a self-described ‘potato queen’, a self-designated ‘kitchen witch,’, restaurateurs and restaurant incubators.

The list includes Serving The Hamptons star Brogan Wu; chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur Esther Choi, chef and culinary manager Fariyal Abdullahi, chef and adventure seeker Gabriele Bertaccini, chef and restaurateur, Julian Rodarte, Michelin-trained chef and social media personality Poppy O’Toole, pastry chef and social justice activist Paola Velez, restaurateur and community activist Jeremy McBryde and chef, restaurateur and Tournament of Champions competitor Shota Nakajima.

The list will be rolled out on Food Network’s social platforms next week.

Last year’s list featured Tabitha Brown, The Try Guys, Ahmad Alzahabi, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Darnell Ferguson, Matt Broussard, Cliff Crooks, Rhett & Link, Joe Sasto, Kathy Fang, Eric Adjepong and Kalen Allen.

It comes after a restructure saw Jane Latman, who was recently President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, leave the company with Betsy Ayala as Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, take over creative oversight of the network.

“As the leader in food programming our Food Network team is scouting and developing new talent on a daily basis to showcase within all our content offerings and The Hot List allows us to share these exciting personalities doing what they do best in a fun and immediate way with fans,” said Ayala. “Spotlighting rising talent from across the culinary space is an opportunity to recognize a new wave of stars entertaining fans with their incredible skills and creativity.”