Findley Davidson Exits As Warner Bros. TV New York Head Of Casting, Launches Her Own Company

Veteran Warner Bros. Television casting executive Findley Davidson has departed the studio after 15 years, most recently as head of New York casting. She has launched her own, New York-based independent casting office, Findley Davidson Casting, which will offer casting services for film, television, and theatre.

Davidson, who joined WBTV in 2008, was made VP and head of the studio’s New York casting office in 2019, following the retirement of VP Meg Simon after a 40-year career. I hear WBTV will maintain some casting presence in New York though it is not expected to be at the level of the past. The studio’s parent Warner Bros. Discovery has been in a cost-cutting mode post-merger, and casting is one of the areas where the company has scaled back, including the elimination of the HBO Max casting department in favor of adopting HBO’s model that involves using casting directors on individual shows.

In her most recent role, Davidson has been focused on discovering New York–based performers for WBTV’s scripted series, working in conjunction with the Studio’s Burbank-based lead casting executives. The list includes Chris Perfetti on the Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary, Martha Millan on The Cleaning Lady, Alexander Garfin on Superman & Lois, Jojo Fleites on The Winchesters, Lacretta on Night Court as well as George Rexstrew, Jenn Lyon, and David Iacono on the upcoming Dead Boy Detectives.

Additional actors previously cast out WBTV’s New York office during Davidson’s tenure working with Simon include Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage; You’s Elizabeth Lail; Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, Ashleigh Murray, and Casey Cott; Batwoman’s Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson; Legacies’ Aria Shahghasemi; Titans’ Chella Man (first deaf, Asian, trans actor cast in a superhero series); and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s U.S. on-camera debut in Bad Robot’s Undercovers.

Davidson also worked on New York casting for series such as Arrow, Bad Monkey, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Claws, The Flash, The Following, Fringe, Gotham, Gotham Knights, Kung Fu, Lisey’s Story, Queen Sugar, and The Sandman.

“I have spent the last 15 years at Warner Bros. Television working alongside the absolute best in the business, and I’ve had the great fortune to have been mentored by Meg Simon, Tom Burke, and Mele Nagler, under the leadership of living legend Peter Roth and, most recently, the incomparable Channing Dungey,” Davidson said. “Now it is time to move on, and I am thrilled to announce the launch of Findley Davidson Casting.”

Davidson started her career in casting at The Telsey Office, and went on to cast two seasons of the Sundance Theatre Lab. She has also worked in the production office of Sex and the City and in the Creative Services department at HBO.

