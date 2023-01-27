Fifth Season COO Exited Following Alleged Misconduct At Company Retreat

EXCLUSIVE: Former Fifth Season COO Tim Robinson, who recently left the company, was let go following an allegation of misconduct, Deadline can reveal.

Multiple sources tell us that soon after being presented with the allegation, Fifth Season investigated and agreed with Robinson that the two would part ways.

We understand the alleged incident involved Robinson pulling someone’s trousers down at a 2022 company retreat. It’s not clear what the context was or whether there is ongoing legal action stemming from the incident.

Fifth Season and Robinson — who left the company last month — were unavailable for comment.

Earlier this week, Deadline broke news of Robinson’s exit but at the time the departure was described as an “amicable” one. He served four years at the company. Currently, his COO duties are being handled internally.

During his time as COO of Fifth Season, Robinson played a key role in the production company’s 2022 sale to South Korea’s CJ ENM from former parent Endeavor, and its recent rebranding to Fifth Season.

Prior to Fifth Season, Robinson was COO of talent management and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver production company Avalon. Before that, he was interim COO at Vertical Networks, Elisabeth Murdoch’s digital content outfit and further back, he was COO of Murdoch’s Shine Group.

Fifth Season was founded as Endeavor Content in 2017 from production, sales and distribution assets within Endeavor, WME and IMG. Last year, Endeavor Content was spun out of Endeavor, which retains a 20% stake in the prodco valued at approximately $1BN. Korean media giant CJ purchased an 80% stake in Fifth Season. The company is known for shows including Severance, See, Killing Eve, The Night Manager, Tokyo Vice and Normal People.