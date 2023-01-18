FBI Drama From Joy Blake & Nacelle Company In Works At Fox

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing a one-hour drama about undercover FBI agents from Joy Blake (Beacon 23), The Nacelle Company and Fox Entertainment Studios.

Written and executive produced by Blake, in the Untitled Undercover FBI Project, a female FBI agent suffering a bad case of career burnout is sent to train a team of ambitious, determined rookies in what it takes to go deep undercover.

Nacelle Company’s Matt Ochacher, Brian Volk-Weiss and Michael Pelmont also executive produce with Phil Donlon. Former FBI agents Scott Payne and Melissa Fortunato serve as consulting producers. Fox Entertainment Studios is the studio.

Blake serves as executive producer and co-showrunner on Beacon 23, Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks’ psychological thriller series starring Lena Headey and Stephan James. The series is currently in production on Season 2. Her other credits include Netflix’s First Kill, co-executive producer on The Resident, Next and The Passage and supervising producer on Outlander. Blake is repped by CAA, The Nacelle Company and Duncan Hedges.

