Fay Weldon Dies: ‘The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil’ Author Was 91

British novelist Fay Weldon, best known for her popular fiction works The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil and Praxis has died aged 91.

A family statement shared on Twitter by Weldon’s agent announced the news.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fay Weldon (CBE), author, essayist, and playwright,” the statement read. “She died peacefully this morning 4th January 2023.”

Fay Weldon – Family Announcement.



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fay Weldon (CBE), author, essayist and playwright. She died peacefully this morning 4th January 2023. pic.twitter.com/1nsp4qHlHv — Georgina Capel Assoc (@GeorginaCapel) January 4, 2023

Born in Worcester, England, in 1931, Weldon wrote over 30 novels, including Splitting, the Booker prize-shortlisted Praxis, and The Life and Loves of a She-Devil, which was adapted by the BBC in 1986. The novel is Weldon’s most celebrated and follows a married woman who goes to extreme lengths to take revenge on her husband and his attractive lover.

Weldon’s prolific body of work also includes several short stories, plays, and works for television, theater, and cinema. Weldon’s 1980 novel Puffball was adapted for the big screen in 2007. Nicolas Roeg directed the pic and Donald Sutherland and Miranda Richardson starred.

Weldon also served on the official competition jury at the 46th Berlin International Film Festival in 1996.

In 2001, Weldon was made CBE for her services to literature in the New Year Honours list. In recent years, she had retreated from public discourse, returning in 2020 with a message on her personal website telling fans that she had been hospitalized with a broken bone in her back.