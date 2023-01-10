Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

How To Watch 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Ashley Park & Haley Lu Richardson Set To Announce

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Imagine Entertainment Presidents Tony Hernandez & Lilly Burns Exiting; Company Acquires Rest Of Jax Media
Read the full story

‘Fatal Attraction’: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date; Series Boss On Telling A New Story

Fatal Attraction
Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest and Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher in 'Fatal Attraction' Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Paramount+ said Monday that its freshman series Fatal Attraction is set to premiere April 30 with two episodes airing back to back.

Series executive producer Alexandra Cunningham on Monday during the show’s panel at TCA teased how the drama will be similar to the hit 1987 film starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

(L-R_ Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet and Lizzy Caplan

“The screenwriter of the film James Dearden said, to him the character of Alex Forrest is not a study in madness, but rather a sad, tragic, lonely woman under pressure from a really hard job. As a frequently sad, not at all tragic, and not as lonely as I wish I was but under pressure from a really hard job, I wanted us to go in a slightly different direction,” said Cunningham.

Related Story

'Walking Dead' Creator Robert Kirkman & AMC Call Semi-Truce In Profits Battle Suit Ahead Of Trial

She continued, “This reimagining of Fatal Attraction shares a lot with the iconic original film, but it also is about entitlement and midlife crisis and how some of the sausage gets made in our broken justice system, as well as Cluster B personality disorders, isolation, of fathers and daughters, and murder. It’s about how some people just can’t take a win. It’s about self-image and what we’ll do to protect it and also what happens when someone doesn’t have one. And if we’ve done our job, which these actors and their colleagues definitely did, they think that your sympathies will shift more than once.”

Written by Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, Fatal Attraction explores the themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker, and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad