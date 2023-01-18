‘Fast: Home Rescue’: Renovation Series Starring Paul Walker’s Brother & Sister-In-Law Set At Allen Media Group

Fast: Home Rescue, starring Cody and Felicia Walker (brother and sister-in-law of the late actor Paul Walker) has been set at Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group.

The one-hour weekly home renovation series highlights families that have been impacted by natural disasters. The show follows the organization Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW) which was founded by Paul.

“The new series Fast: Home Rescue is at the intersection of extreme weather events and home renovation. This transformative show reveals the destructive nature of tornadoes, fires and floods, while highlighting the powerful recovery stories of each family,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Viewers will experience many emotions during the one-hour episodes, from heartbreak, to surprise, and heart-warming moments of triumph.”

Each inspiring episode follows the Walkers as they rebuild homes that were devastated by natural disasters. The husband-and-wife duo runs ROWW which deploys all over the world to help families get back into their storm-damaged houses. Every week, a team rebuilds and renovates a home for a different family.

Fast: Home Rescue is a weekly one-hour syndicated series for fall 2023 available to broadcast television stations.