Facebook To Reinstate Donald Trump’s Accounts

Meta announced on Wednesday that it would reinstate the Facebook and Instagram accounts of former President Donald Trump, two years after he was suspended.

The social media giant made clear that Trump would have to abide by the platforms rules.

“Our determination is that the risk has sufficiently receded, and that we should therefore adhere to the two-year timeline we set out,” Nick Clegg, president of global affairs. “As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”

The announcement follows Twitter’s decision to reinstate Trump’s account under new owner Elon Musk. Axios first reported on the reinstatement.

More to come.

