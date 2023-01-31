Ezra Miller’s ‘Flash’ Future Addressed By New DC Bosses

DC Bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn in an unveiling of their DC Universe Chapter 1 yesterday haven’t shut the door on Ezra Miller’s possible return as the Flash.

Despite the actor’s avalanche of 2022 tabloid headlines, the duo expressed their elation for Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, due out on June 16 after a long Covid delay, and how it will reset the DC universe as the hand-off occurs between the Snyder-verse and the new Safran/Gunn-verse.

That said, still TBD on whether Miller reprising the role, however, Safran was very upbeat on the actor’s recovery.

Said Safran, “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We’re fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now.”

“When the time is right, when they feel they are ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best way forward is,” added the DC co-boss, “But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery.”

“And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.”

There’s been rumors that a slew of coda sequences were shot with former DC stars i.e. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, etc, but in regards to who survives the time-bending plot remains the surprise. The duo were asked if the actress set to play Supergirl in The Flash –Sasha Calle (the first Latina Supergirl)– would continue to play the character in future DC movies.

“We’re figuring it all out,” answered Gunn.

On Jan. 13, Miller pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass in a Vermont May burglary incident, with a year of administrative probation and a $500 fine.

The crime was one of several incidents last year for Miller including a Reykjavik, Iceland altercation with a female bar patron; disorderly conduct at a Hawaiian karaoke bar; and a second-degree assault charge for throwing a chair at a 26-year old woman during a private gathering. There also was a restraining order issued by a 12 year old and their mother in Greenfield, MA, as well as a protection order filed against Miller by the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes for grooming and brainwashing their daughter as a minor.

In the wake of the scandals, Miller issued a statement in August, saying “having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” they added. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

This came at a time when the actor met with Warner Bros motion picture bosses Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy last summer to apologize for their incidents.

.