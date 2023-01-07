‘Extra’ Defends Billy Bush After Audio Leak Of Sexual Remark About Kendall Jenner

Several years after his infamous lewd conversation with Donald Trump for Access Hollywood, Billy Bush was caught on tape making a sexual comment about Kendall Jenner during a recent taping of Extra.

The Daily Beast reported Friday that it had obtained audio from an Oct. 31 Extra taping where Bush jokes with staffers about Jenner’s Toy Story-inspired Halloween costume. After asking someone for the name of her character, to which he was informed that she was dressed as Jessie the cowgirl, he says: “Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies.”

The comment didn’t make it into the segment that aired on Halloween. While the Extra host did comment on Jenner’s costume in the final segment, he only went as far as to say, “it’s going to be hard to see Toy Story the same way ever again.”

In a statement to Deadline, a spokesperson for Telepictures, the division of Warner Bros. Television that produces Extra, said: “As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter. In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television.”

This is not the first time that Bush has been caught on tape in a similar situation. Just weeks before the 2016 presidential election, while Bush was an anchor for NBC’s Today, audio surfaced from a 2005 conversation between Bush and Trump — who was the GOP presidential candidate at the time of the leak — about groping women.

In the recording, Trump says, “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, [women] let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy.” Bush, who was working for Access Hollywood at the time of the conversation, can be heard responding: “Whatever you want.”

Bush was suspended from Today and eventually fired following the audio leak. In an apology shortly after the incident, he said: “Obviously I’m embarrassed and ashamed. It’s no excuse, but this happened 11 years ago — I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I’m very sorry.” He joined Extra in 2019.