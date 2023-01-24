Oscar Scorecards: A24, Netflix, Disney Lead Way

A24's 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

A24’s multiverse-spanning Everything Everywhere All at Once scored a leading 11 Oscar nominations Tuesday, helping the indie to 17 noms, the most of any individual distributor this year. Netflix, behind its nine-nom juggernaut All Quiet on the Western Front, had a total of 14 in the feature-length categories and 16 overall.

See the scorecards for Oscar nominations by title and studio below (note: the chart totals do not include the shorts categories).

Disney was good for 22 total noms this morning among its Searchlight Pictures (led by The Banshees of Inisherin‘s nine and Empire of Light‘s cinematography nom), Walt Disney Studios (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s five noms and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s four and Turning Red‘s Animated Feature nom), Nat Geo (with the documentary Fire of Love) and Disney Branded Television (Le Pupille for Best Live Action Short).

Universal and its corporate sibling Focus Features had 15 noms total, led by Elvis and Tár, respectively.

Here are the scorecards, with info provided by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

NOMINATIONS BY FILM

(2 or more)

Everything Everywhere All at Once — 11

All Quiet on the Western Front — 9

The Banshees of Inisherin — 9

Elvis — 8

The Fabelmans — 7

Tár — 6

Top Gun: Maverick — 6

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 5

Avatar: The Way of Water — 4

Babylon — 3

The Batman — 3

Triangle of Sadness — 3

The Whale — 3

Living — 2

Women Talking — 2

NOMINATIONS BY DISTRIBUTOR

(2 or more; not including shorts categories)

A24 — 17

Netflix — 14

Warner Bros — 12

Walt Disney — 10

Searchlight — 10

Paramount — 9

Universal — 8

Focus Features — 7

Neon — 4

Orion Pictures/UAR — 2

Sideshow – 2

Sony Pictures Classics — 2

