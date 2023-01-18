Media Vet Evan Shapiro To Keynote Mip TV

Media vet and Emmy-nominated producer Evan Shapiro will keynote this year’s Mip TV in April.

The Portlandia and Brick City producer will unveil research that shines a light on global industry trends as he takes to the Cannes Palais des Festivals on Monday 17 April for the start of the market. Last year’s keynote was delivered by Kevin Mayer.

Shapiro is Professor of Television at New York University and has become a media commentator over the years, along with hosting podcast Cancel Culture and running change agency ESHAP. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy 20 years ago for Dinner for Five and went on to produce a wealth of shows.

Lucy Smith, who runs Mip TV, described him as a “one-off whose predictions are bold, incisive and thought provoking,” adding: “In a rapidly evolving global ecosystem such insights are not only invaluable but inspirational.”

Shapiro said he is “coming to Cannes to challenge the international TV community to move beyond incremental change and reimagine television for the way our audiences want content now.”

European markets are beginning to unveil more plans for this year, with Series Mania earlier revealing Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy as jury chair and the Berlinale Series releasing its jury with selection yesterday.